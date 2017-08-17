Congrats, Oaks Apartments

Editor,

My congratulations to The Oaks apartments. As of August 1, 2017, The Oaks has a full ten years of occupancy. As one of the first tenants, I’m proud to live there.

The Oaks is truly a success thanks to our manager, Sandy Ganzer. She is more than just a manager – she has gone over and above the call of duty to make The Oaks our home!

I look forward to more years of making The Oaks my home!

Sincerely, Doe Frazier

By Brian Rice • brian@leaderpress.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!