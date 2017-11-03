Mr. Harlan’s Opus

November 3, 2017 –

Letter to the Editor:

I want to give a huge shout out to Mr. Tim Harlan. If you didn’t know, he is an amazing choir teacher/coach, positive role model for all students at ESHS, and one of ESHS Cheer’s biggest fans. Mr. Harlan goes above and beyond to encourage the cheerleaders and make them feel special. He attends every home and away game, and even made his way to the Hearnes Center at MU to watch them cheer at State.

Mr. Harlan has such a kind hearted soul, and is truly one of a kind. Just to throw in a quote from his very own Facebook to show you what kind of a teacher/person he is: “One of the things I’ve come to appreciate as I become a mature (fossil) teacher is the power of a simple, ‘not what I trained for’ duty assignment,” and he went on to talk about his (above and beyond) interactions with students throughout the day. Or another quote to touch on his “duty assignments” that states: “Five seconds of attention and a fist bump or a pet nickname can be the most impactful thing I do all day. Even if a student never crosses the threshold of the choir room, I can add value to their day!”

This man is truly inspiring, we could all take a lesson or two from him.

All I can say to him is thank you. Thank you for smiling at those kids who just might needed your smile that day, thank you for fist bumping those whom you come in contact in the lunchroom, thank you for making my daughter’s high school days more enjoyable, and last but not least, thank you for being you!

“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” – Maya Angelou

We didn’t have a large fan crowd at State, but we had the crowd that meant the most!

— Heather Kindle, Excelsior Springs

