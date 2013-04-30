Pledge of Allegiance is an important unifier

April 30, 2013 — Over the past 15 years, I’ve been to just about every meeting of both the Excelsior Springs City Council and the Excelsior Springs Board of Education. I’ve missed a few, but more than made up for it through attendance at a wide variety of other meetings.

But for those who attend both school board and council meetings, many have noticed one interesting difference. It’s not that one has seven members while the other has five. It’s not that they meet in two separate buildings, and that they have completely different ways of handling comments from the public at their meetings.

It’s that one of them begins with the Pledge of Allegiance and the other does not. For as long as I can remember, city council meetings start with a prayer and the pledge; school board meetings start with the bang of a gavel.

Don’t get me wrong. I know that for some people, the Pledge of Allegiance is a button too hot to touch. School officials might shy away from its use simply because of its inclusion of the phrase “under God,” so as to maintain the so-called “wall of separation between church and state.” However, I believe that in our schools we do the Pledge of Allegiance at least some days, and I know for a fact—because my wife is a teacher there—that the much larger North Kansas City School District recites the Pledge of Allegiance in the classroom as well.

I’m not going to go into the controversy here, but I’m well aware that there are two very different groups of people who have big problems with the pledge. Some people view it as needlessly jingoistic—in their minds, it’s an overt way to blindly pledge their oath to a nation they see as imperfect at best, and downright wrong-headed at worst.

Others are quite patriotic in their feelings, but are not big fans of the Pledge of Allegiance because of a history they see as spotted—created by a man with socialist leanings, with the much-discussed “under God” phrase not even added until more than half a century later.

Personally, I don’t care about all that. Its origins don’t concern me, just as I use technology every day—from the wheel to the iPod—without giving a thought as to the character of the men and women who created them. They serve a purpose, and their origins, while interesting, don’t enhance or diminish their usefulness.

Instead, I view the Pledge of Allegiance as important in today’s world because it’s one of the few ways in which most of us can be united. My wife says a few of her students have refused to recite the pledge on principle, but she insists they stand with the rest of the class anyway. And I’ve been to numerous events—from large chamber gatherings, to candidate forums, to meetings that number only a handful of people—that open with the Pledge of Allegiance, and I hardly ever see anyone who outwardly exhibits any real derision regarding the recitation.

In short, no matter whether people are Democrat, Republican, Green, Constitution, Libertarian, Whig, Tory or whatever—when everyone turns toward the flag and either salutes or puts their hands over their hearts, they all join in. It’s a routine that has social, political, historical and interpersonal significance.

That’s important in today’s world—that we all have something that brings us together in the midst of everything else that divides us. As political and cultural issues separate us, the United States Flag and the Pledge of Allegiance binds us together.

Personally, I think we should recite the pledge more often, not less often. While a few may find it offensive, I think the huge majority of people don’t have a problem with it at all.

I may be in the midst of an argument with an acquaintance whose viewpoints are exactly the opposite of mine. Left versus right, opposing sides of the political spectrum, debating until we’re blue in the face because we won’t be convincing each other to change anytime soon. In a few minutes, we may be back at it, never giving an inch.

But in those few moments where we’re facing the flag and saying, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all…”

In those few moments we’re united side by side, as Americans.

By Eric Copeland • eric@leaderpress.com

