After missing nearly three full weeks of school due to the fire, plus a dozen days due to bad weather, Orrick School District returns to session.
“We have been in communication with the Missouri State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to figure out the plan for all of the days we have missed due to the fire. We will be asking the state for forgiveness of these days. We believe it is likely we won’t be required to make up the days. We will keep everyone updated on their final decision,” district information states.
The district had planned to take off the day after Easter. Instead, Superintendent Scott Archibald said school will be in session Monday. The plan is the last day of school will be shortened, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. June 5, but that is not a certainty.
While a crew worked on the roof March 27, a fire started, forcing the evacuation of students followed by the decision to close all district schools. “The roofers did cause the fire,” Archibald said Wednesday. To date, there are no repair cost estimates. “We’re not even close to that process,” Archibald said.
Having the work commence over the summer for completion before school starts is a goal, not a guarantee, he said. “My hope is to have it all done by August,” Archibald said, “but I’m not going to hold my breath.”
Richmond schools and people from area communities have made donations, which continue to come in. “We’ve got a ton of people to thank, but the list just keeps growing,” he said, and acknowledgements will occur at a future date.
