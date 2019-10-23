He stood over me smiling. His cold blue eyes piercing into my soul. It was as if he was punishing me for all my wrongdoings in life he could see. Billy was the type that felt superior to everyone. If he felt like you had something he didn’t, well, you’d better run. I didn’t think I had anything though, only myself and Mei.
“I never thought I would see someone so pathetic in my life. Why aren’t you even fighting back? You look like you could at least get a punch or two in,” Billy laughs.
But ... I didn’t want to fight back though, it wasn’t worth it. I mean, it’s not like he would stop doing this if I do.
“Hey! Why’re you so quiet? Aren’t you gonna say something? At least stop or help?”
“What’s the point?” I got up to face him. ”If I say stop or yell for help, what would be the point? Will you be satisfied and leave me alone if I do?”
He looked shocked for a moment. He probably couldn’t believe I said something.
”Wow, wow, wow, my little Isaac boy is all grown up.” His face flashes with anger and he lifts up a hand. I put my hands over my head ready for the hit.
“Hey.”
We both hear a voice coming from behind us and turn to face it.
The calm voice continues, “Stop picking on him.”
It’s Mei. She walks toward us and her hand finds mine as she glares at Billy. From the first time I’ve known him, Billy actually looks nervous, almost horrified. She slightly smirks, pulls me closer to her, and we walk away. Normally I don’t skip school, but I follow her anyway.
She still has her hand in mine, as she pulls me forward each step going into the woods. The light through the trees shines on her sleek brown hair. I pull a yellow leaf out of it as she stops and looks up. “Issac.”
I glance back at Mei and find a serious look on her face. The breezy wind starts to pick up and it kicks the leaves on the ground around. Then I feel Mei's hands slip out of mine.
“I need you to let go now,” she says in a quiet voice.
For a moment I don’t understand what she’s saying, but I realize what she’s talking about.
“I don’t want to-“
“It doesn’t matter if you’re willing or not … it would just make it easier for the both of us,” she interrupts. ”I was only supposed …” she trails off for a second. “I was only supposed to help you with this situation you have. That’s it. I can’t stay any longer, I have to get back now.”
We stand quietly for a couple of minutes.
“Get back to where,” I ask?
“I think you know,” Mei says in a soft voice.
I don’t want it to be where I think. She won’t leave, she just won’t.
“Goodbye Isaac ... ” she says.
Reluctantly, I close my eyes, "goodbye.”
The heavy wind stops, I open my eyes and Mei is gone. The rest of the day is a blur. When I wake up the next morning the news is on and I go to listen.
"Now for an update on the recent murder of local girl Mei Lee. Sixteen-year-old Mei Lee was found lifeless on the side of the road two days ago. Police finally have a suspect. They believe the person responsible for this crime is Isaac Few, her close friend. He was seen yesterday walking into the woods by himself, then walking out moments later. He is 5’8" and eighteen years old, has brown hair, light skin, and is said to be extremely dangerous. If you see him, call the police immediately -"
What nonsense, I’ll just turn the TV off.
