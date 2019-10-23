It all happened that one day …
One day I was just walking to school. I saw something that was just unsettling. I saw a painting of a clown in my house that we never even had.
What was so unsettling about the picture was that it had red makeup on his lips that wasn’t even good, it was everywhere on his face. He also had white on his face and his lips and his eyes kept following my movements. So I started walking faster but every house that I see has that exact panting.
When I got to school, there was something out the window. I couldn’t tell what it was because I was still tired. When I wasn’t tired, I could clearly see what it was it was the clown from the painting. Every time I go to my next class it still follows me and gets closer every time.
I go to my next class my friend came up to the window because I keep looking out the window I say “do you see that?”
He said, “See what?”
Then I point at it but he still doesn’t see the clown. I head home after school and see the clown out my window and me and my brother share a room. He looks out the window to see what I’m looking at but he sees nothing and he says “what are you looking at?”
I say, “ A clown do you not see him?”
“There is no clown there?” he said.
“Wait you can’t see it?” I asked. “Am I the only one that can see it?”
I said looking away then I look back and it’s gone.
I’m already scared enough that a clown has been following me when all of a sudden someone knocks on the front door. I go down to the door and I open the door and it was the clown. I slam the front door and scream then upstairs glass breaks and I whisper, “He’s in the house.”.
I start to walk away from the front door and I hear stairs creaking so I go to my brother's room that’s downstairs. All I see is him peeking his head out from the stairs, but the thing is he can’t see me because then he just goes back upstairs. And I hear footprints above me then my heart stops beating and I go upstairs and everything is gone and nobody is in our house, and all the cars are there and my mom and dad can barely walk so there is no way that they could just walk off.
And then I hear a door slam and right after another door slams then another, and another, and another, then I just wake up in this dark black room with nothing but me and a chair ... so I thought.
I hear this weird laugh, then the room is filled with the painting of the clown that I saw that one day. Then all the paintings start to show that they're not paintings. They're people and they all start reaching for me and I’m tied up so I can’t move. Their arms are so burnt that it looks like they have been torched to death. I guess that I wasn’t the only person he stalked then kidnapped because how would the paintings be people if I was the only one then none of the paintings would be reaching for me. I guess he didn’t know how to tie a knot very well because I was able to untie the knot and one grabs me by the leg and starts to drag me into the painting.
I start to get dragged into the painting I can feel the heat of the burning room that the painting is dragging me into then the clown starts laughing again that makes me start to move forward then I don’t feel a grip anymore.
