I’m not a fan of being alone, but sometimes I don’t have a choice. Lately, I especially don’t like being home alone because of our new house.
Our house is a large mansion with deteriorating exterior and interior which seems ripped from the 1800s. The house is made of bricks. The bricks are a dark color. On the east side of the house, there is a tower, as if it was used to look for something. On the inside, the wallpaper is falling off the walls revealing what looks like stab holes in the wall. Don’t even get me started on the cellar. It looks like it’s the cellar in the Sawyer family house in Texas chainsaw massacre, dirty with moss growing on the wall. There is a dripping sound.
“Drip, drip.”
To me, I hear the sound of blood.
I was confused about why this mansion was so cheap until I looked it up. About 20 years ago, apparently, the last family here was butchered by an ax, their remains were found in the grand dining room. Their killer was never found. A strange chill ran up my spine when I read that, but I moved on.
I didn’t want to do the dishes but my parents would end up butchering me.
There was a thick fog that night. The window in the kitchen above the sink looks straight into the forest. I was surprised the window hasn’t fallen yet. I was doing the dishes when I looked through the rotting window. Something quite strange happened. There’s was this figure at the edge of the forest with an ax. It looked like it was wearing a suit.
The ax glinted off the reflection of the light in the kitchen. I called my mom, she said that it was probably nothing. Then I blinked and the figure disappeared. It left behind, at the edge of the woods, what looks like two bloody footprints.
I decided I would go to sleep but before I would I needed to brush my teeth. In the bathroom, I grabbed my toothpaste and toothbrush. As I was brushing my teeth, I heard a scraping sound as if something was being dragged.
I sat up and looked in the bathroom mirror. I saw the thing from outside. It was inside the bathroom. Its ax was raised in the air as if it was about to strike. I turn to see it and defend myself but it was gone.
It was 1 a.m. and I was scared and couldn’t go to sleep. I heard a bump from downstairs and realized I had forgotten to reset the furnace in the murder cellar.
I opened the door to see a stocky outline of a man and the glinting of an ax, but as soon as I blinked, the figure was right at my face. It was so close I could reach out and touch it.
I got a good look at its face. It looked like a man, but it had no nose, mouth or eyes. Its face was completely blank. The figure looked like it was wearing a mask.
I went into the house and locked all the doors. But it was too late. It was in my house. I could finally clearly see it. Its face was like I said, completely devoid of any features. But now I can see all of it. It was wearing a black suit with large slashes in it and a black-tie. His shoes seemed to be splattered in blood.
Everywhere In the house sounded like screams of a little girl. But just as I blinked it just slightly moved. I blink again and it was even closer. That was when I found out that if I blink it can move. I blink again and the figure is inches from me raising his ax in the air. He brings the ax down, grazing my shoulder. I ran upstairs and grabbed a chair to break the window. I hit the window but it doesn’t even scratch, the chair just bounces. I try the doors but even when they are unlocked nothing happens. I hear just the sound of me rattling the handle.
I got backed into a closet. The figure chopped the door down until it was visible, it froze. I knew I was a goner if I blinked. My eyes began to get heavy I prepare to say my last words and blink. Then my parents arrived.
All ax marks on the door are gone. The figure went away. I told my parents but they didn’t believe me. Still to this day I swear I saw it. There’s going to be another mist the day I’m writing this. And today I found some bloody footprints on the edge of the woods.
