“Forgiveness is when you forgive someone for a sort of action they’ve done, right? Wrong, just kidding, that’s right,” Joseph rehearsed.
“Well, forgiving in other words?” a girl questioned.
“Yeah, but who are you?” Joseph interrogated.
Joseph couldn’t see the girl clearly, because she was covered in shadows. She didn’t respond, she just simply tapped her hand on the wall three times and disappeared.
With this happening, it caused Joseph to freak out, with sweat racing down his forehead. Until he tried to call the police, then a glass eye got thrown at his face along with a knife, both hit him. Blood started gushing down his face, Joseph started gagging at the taste of the metallic blood and sweat in his mouth.
“I’m your worst nightmare,” the girl responded.
When Joseph gained back the strength he looked up, it was his daughter, who had died.
Joseph’s eyes teared up as he looked at her. He just wanted to run to her and hug her to tell her that everything was gonna be alright like he used to, before the crash. He had twins, Zeeka and Keevon, he was taking them to go shopping.
He must’ve missed a stop sign or ran a red light, cause a car came flying through the intersection. Then the crash happened. Joseph survived, along with Zeeka. Keevon died the most painful way an eight-year-old could die, she got blinded by fire, and the impact of the other car caused her to break almost every bone in her body, causing a lot of internal bleeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.