So I went camping with my friends, it was 7 p.m. It was just me, Jonathan and Carter I can tell Carter wasn’t excited for this trip but me and Jonathan were thrilled about the s’mores.
“I got the chocolate,” Johathan said.
“I got the graham crackers,” I answered.
“I got the marshmallows,” Carter added.
I snuck a piece of milk chocolate from Jonathan’s backpack and started eating the candy bar, it tastes sweet.
Ten minutes later I see a person running and screaming,
... and in that moment, I thought to myself, "What’s wrong with him?" He didn’t even stop and tell us what is going on. I was not sure if I should go into the woods but I did anyways. There was also a deafening noise coming out from behind the trees.
Then it just stopped, it was silent.
That was odd, I thought. I see a tall guy in front of me. He had a tuxedo and when I looked at his face, it was all white and he had no facial features. There was also a little girl right beside him holding his hand.
The girl said he meant no harm but I can tell she was lying, so me, Jonathan and Carter ran as fast as we could.
That ear-bleeding noise came on again but we just kept running and everything goes black, and I wake up in fear my heart was beating out of my chest.
My mom woke me up and she said, “Don’t forget about your camping trip tonight.”
“Um ... ok?” I said, and I thought to myself if that was a dream will it happen in reality … ?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.