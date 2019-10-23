This was one of my very first jobs … a scanner. My job was to scan the city of intrusions and disruptions in the area, I was only 18 years old and I have only been doing this for a few years or more. My name Is Michael Reed and this is my extremely disturbing encounter of a malfunction.
I was walking across the road, the place was stuck in the '20s still. The buildings had signs read in cursive, there was decorated clothes with feathered hats. There were old war tanks and jets fallen. I appeared in the right place as misty as it is.
Why, why did they give me this bogus job, what when moments felt like hours all the animals were mutated I saw dogs with no heads … running across the fields just … what they appeared to be “staring” at me.
I watched in fear, they were coming closer, of course, they weren’t a real threat since half of their head was gone. They eventually left and I continued my scouting across the city.
I was walking around the buildings circling it over and over again … IT WAS DRIVING ME CRAZY … Was I in a loop? Was I in an alternate timeline? … a … time loop? No … it couldn’t be … nobody ever told me.
I stopped and stood still, I froze in terror. Was that a SHADOW? It started getting closer in the blink of an eye.
It was getting closer and closer, it’s eyes pure red. It opened its mouth wider and wider and started making this screeching noise then unsettling screaming. I screamed, rubbed my eyes … it was gone. I had so many questions for myself.
First of all, why was that even a hallucination? Why did I have it? All these questions were wearing me down. I rubbed my eyes and walked back and turned around. I continued to scan the area, everything, as usual, was fine.
I looked at my scanner and saw my reflection my eyes were red. Terrified I dropped the scanner and it cracked. I picked it back up and my eyes were steel blue again. My scanner then started going berserk it beeped furiously at me and wouldn’t stop. At this point, it scared away the headless dogs.
As I got back to my scanner, it pointed out a red dot indicating a disturbance in the area. It was only fifty feet away and luckily right in front of me. It said: Michael Reed Jr’s Biotics. Did I ever have a son? Wait. I thought I was in the '20s from the future. That was strange because I’m only 18 and I’m not ready for a son.
I decided to investigate the place, I walked in the doorless entryway, it was dimly lit with spare parts and wheels. Wheels? I thought. But this place is for biotics not for cars. Nonetheless, I continued through the hallway. Suddenly, the lights turned on, I could only make out a shadowy figure. Strangely seven feet tall. And a metal skull face tucked in a hood. I knew this anonymous thing.
I blinked my eyes, it got closer. I wasn’t going through this again I ran at it then gone. It was only another mere hallucination. I walked away unscathed and continued down the hallway. I saw a door but it wasn’t a door as I could explain, it was just a bunch of mangled ribbons. I walked closer heart beating and I was nearly to the door.
I was nearly choking on my own heartbeat and went through the mangled ribbon door. I saw what can’t be explained. I saw AI’s that were metallic exposed human endoskeletons. This I could assure wasn’t a hallucination. I looked at one of them. Creepy, I thought.
I just looked at it astonished that they would be here in this timeline. One of the AI’s had a missing arm. It awoke it flashed its red eyes at me and I made a run for it. It burst in speed and out rivaled mine. I was running as fast as I could. The lights went dead.
I hid in a closet breathing heavy trying to cover my mouth. I could hear the metallic clanking of the AI it was coming closer and closer. I was scared for my life. It was just in front of me, it was dragging a body across the floor. This thing is pure evil. I thought.
It looked through each and every closet and then mine. As it looked into the closet it’s crimson red eyes stared deeply into mine. I was about to pass out when the robot turned his head slowly and walked away, I was good for now.
I opened the closet and to see the robot was gone, I grabbed a crowbar and ran near the entryway from which I came. The AI suddenly popped out of nowhere and opened its jaws twice as large, and made the screaming noise. I hit it with the crowbar twice then smacked its joint with my crowbar.
The AI repeated, "Malfunction, Malfunction, Malfunction."
I was terrified at this point, the AI smacked me across the room. I was nearly unconscious but I found a pipe bomb and tucked it up the sleeve of my jacket.
The AI was getting closer it’s clanking footsteps filled the hallway. It was about to grab me, I quickly shoved the pipe bomb up the hinge of the AI’s torso and it exploded in half. I was relieved and sat there, suddenly the robot jumped at me and dragged across the floor reaching for me. I limped away as fast as I could.
I was going to limp into this room with a gate it looked like I could hide from it for long. So I limped away as fast as I could and closed the gate behind me. The AI stuck its mechanical hand through the gate in an attempt to grab me.
I was trapped and the AI reaching closer and closer there was a button for some reason quite behind me. I was breathing extremely hard and reached as far as I could. I pressed the button and a platform suddenly but slowly was extending on the AI.
The AI was getting crushed and shut down. As I sighed for relief the AI was destroyed. The platform opened and I was allowed free. As I walked out of the entryway I noticed the sun was shining, birds were singing, and the dogs were unusually normal with heads.
As I sat on the grass it started to rain almost immediately, the next thing I know there is lightning everywhere. Everything looked so weird but one thing caught my eye. As I looked to the side I caught a shadowy figure with a cloak and beaming red pupils. There was a body next to the shadowy figure on the ground.
I truly wasn’t hallucinating. This wasn’t the end … it was only the beginning.
