Written in 2005
Born in 1987
It was a cold, cloudy day in 1995 when it all started. We were getting the car packed for our move to North Carolina after my dad died. Mom finished getting the car packed and we get in. She hands me my drink and snacks for the drive.
After a while, we make it to the new house and mom tells me to go play while she is unpacking the car. While I was playing, I found a small path through the woods. I followed this path to an old treehouse. This treehouse was a little on the older side but it looked cool so I climbed up the ladder.
In the treehouse, there was a crest with a blanket, a pillow, some clothes and a doll. The doll was an old, glass, porcelain, the paint was chipping, the light blue clothes were starting to fade to grey. The hair was patchy, frizzy and tangled.
This doll seemed different from other dolls. It kind of looked like it had a real person feel to the face and eyes.
I picked it up and noticed it had a huge crack in its head. I heard my mom call me and I ran home with the doll. When I got to the door, my mom opened it for me. When I came in, I gave the doll to my mom and she said, "Wow! This doll is the doll from when I was your age."
She handed it back and said,"You can keep it." In my head, I thought, "Wow! I get to keep the doll my mom had when she was my age."
After a while of having this doll, I noticed it starting to move. Not drastically but noticeable, like one day I left the doll on the window seal and then it would be on the floor under the window or it would be on my bed by my pillows and then on the chest at the end of my bed. I didn't think very much at first but when it started to move across the room, it started to freak me out.
One day it moved right in front of me. I ran downstairs to go tell my mom what happened. When I told her and she said," You're fine, go play." I can’t believe she didn’t believe me.
So I did what she said, I slowly went upstairs to go play. When I got up there, she was over by the window with my mom’s lipstick. There was a note on the window and it said, “Hi Josie, I know we just met but I’m sorry. I don’t like you and I want a mom, so we are going to trade spots. Good luck!”
"Who wrote this?" I thought.
I ran downstairs once again to try to get my mom to look but when we got back upstairs the note was gone and so was the doll. When me and my mom were walking down the stairs I heard a horrifying laugh from behind me but guess what my mom didn’t hear it.
I go back to the room and play, with the doll in the other room. My mom calls me down for dinner and we eat chicken nuggets and mac and cheese.
After we finish eating, my mom comes in to help me fix my bed and get the rest of my blankets from boxes. We went to put the blankets on the bed by the doll. There was a note. Mom picked up the note and read it and dropped it with her eyes wide as she saw the doll smile.
She ran downstairs and yelled at me to follow but I grabbed the note and made my way to her. We ran outside to the car and I read the note it said, “Hi new mom, you might remember me from when you a kid. But you forgot me and now I’m mad. So me and your daughter will be switching and you will never ... I mean never forget me again.- Lennie.”
I run down the stairs to the car where mom is waiting we get in and she tries to start the car and it won’t start, all we hear is a little buzz from the engine but no start. We run back inside and hear a very faint tap. We see the doll sitting at the top of the stairs tapping her hands with a pair of scissors.
As we stood there watching she slowly made her way down the stairs. As she got only a few steps away, we ran to the kitchen. Mom grabbed a knife and told me to hide in the closet and no matter what don’t come out till I say.
I get in the closet I hear one scream then nothing. I remember what my mom told me, don’t come out till she says. Then I hear two very soft taps behind me then one loud smack. Then someone touches my shoulder and everything goes black.
When I wake up, I’m standing on the table and I can’t move then I see me walking around. Now I know that she got me. I’m her the doll and she’s me, the daughter.
She comes up to me and says thanks for the new life, new body and new mom.
