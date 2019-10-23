It started off like any other day. I got up. I got dressed. I got on the bus. It’s what I do every morning, but when I got off the bus on this day, the lights in the school were out.
Principal Herrington stood at the main entrance. He looked worried and uneasy like there was something he wanted to tell us, but all he said was, “There’s been a blackout. Just go on in.”
His voice was shaking as he monotonously waved kids in. I took out my phone and turned on the flashlight, but the principal snapped at me, "No phones in the school! It’s just a blackout!”
I had never heard him yell like that but kept walking thinking it’s nothing, In the gym, I notice there’s hardly anyone there. I'm not early. It’s 7 a.m. Exactly 7.
Principal Herrington enters the gym and locks the doors behind him. The doors I’ve never seen locked before.
He grabs the mic and says, “I’m sorry.”
The rectangular windows high above our heads let in enough daylight to see Principal Herrington’s shadow. I was so confused! Did I just hear a distant snarling noise?
My heart starts beating and feels like it’s going to pulse out of my chest. I feel myself breathing faster and faster. In the distance, I hear faint screams added to the threatening snarls. I look around and see shadows of my friends all around me. I can see that they feel the same panic as I do. I don’t say anything but signal them to follow me.
Teagan and Michael stand up trying not to make a sound. We tip-toe run down the bleachers, still trying to stay quiet but can’t avoid the squeaks and thuds. The closest place to hide is under the bleachers. We can tell that the thing is above us. I look at the gym floor and I see the bodies of former classmates.
My heart pounds even faster if that’s possible my lungs feel like there filling with water making it harder to breathe. Again, the screams are getting closer.
Suddenly, this thing was in front of me. It pounced and I felt a rush of adrenaline. It was right in front of me. It felt like an eternity as I studied the creature in frozen fear. It had four thin yet muscular legs. Its hands had two claws but they were bent back and it was on all fours. Its football-shaped head held no eyes. Thousands of slimy, sticky teeth could not hold back the drool seeping from its mouth. In the darkness, its blood-red reptilian skin had a gooey substance all over it.
The realization kicks in that the thing is right in front of me. We all run under the bleachers weaving through the poles and are finally able to dart for the door at the other end of the gym. We push with all our might, but it doesn’t open. The force of the door is working against us. Teagan is on the verge of screaming when I look and see the creature exiting the other door in the gym. We run. Wanting to get really far away from the thing we go in the opposite direction. Instead of going in the sixth-grade hallway. I head for the seventh-grade door at the end of the hallway. I turn and see the creature the opposite end hallway so I run to Ms. Calvin’s room.
We shove the table next to us in front of the door and look toward the fire exit. One last glance out the door’s window lets me know the creature is trapped under lockers. The creature must have hit them and then they must have fallen. We bolt to the back door of the classroom and race home. As I take one last glance behind me, I see a giant hole in the bricks of the building. I continue running, panting, and frantic. Faint voices are calling, “Wake up, Echo, it’s time for school.”
