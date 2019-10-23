The lake; It’s black-like waters ripple carelessly, stretching miles and miles until it departs into a small stream, then turns to nothingness. Around it, large forest trees stretch up like skyscrapers, towering over the underbrush, sheltering them with its mighty branches and swinging leaves.
All of this zooms by in a hurry, masked with a hard downpour and gusty winds that threaten to rip the unlucky trees and plant life out of their soil.
The rain beats against the window and drags across it swiftly, putting Kody in a trance. He watches as the clear liquid clusters and pushes past each particular colony, before flying off the window just as quickly as it came to be before repeating. This week’s top hits play softly in the car, blending in with his friend’s snoring and the drumming of the rain.
Placing a slender hand on the cold pane of glass, he watches as fog clouds around his fingers before taking his hand off and drawing over the fog, making it fade with each individual stroke.
He’s drained and has nearly fallen asleep multiple times during this unbearable car ride. If it wasn’t for Noah and his yearly family traditions, Kody wouldn’t be here. He’d be home reading and sleeping, doing what lazy things he most frequently does on a normal day before going back to dreaded middle school.
It’s not that he doesn’t want to be out in the wilderness, he actually loves the escape. He’s sure that the cabin he’s currently going to is nice, and he honestly can’t wait to be snuggled up in nice warm sheets reading about mythological beings, maybe even playing in the woods with Noah and Brad.
But something just doesn’t feel right ... ever since the car wheels drew forth into this wonderland of trees all Kody has felt is dread. He doesn’t know why this is happening, but he’s trying to tune it out to where it’s just white static in the back of his mind. It’s already covered up partly with most of his bustling thoughts, but it’s still there ... wavering.
Kody turns away from the glass and swipes his long brunette hair out from his face, glancing around the car.
Beside him, Bradley lays unconscious, emitting snores as he lays in a seemingly uncomfortable position. His blonde hair is strewn in his face as his headphones hang over his eyes, misplaced due to stirring in his sleep.
In the front passenger seat sits Noah, his mop of short ginger curls raggedy as his hand tangles through them. His mouth stretches as he yawns, and he adjusts his glasses lazily with his other hand, pushing them up the bridge of his nose.
Besides, Noah sits Julie, his mother. Her freckled face is relaxed as she lightly grips the steering wheel. Her long ginger hair is flared up as she concentrates on the road.
He’s known Noah and Julie for the longest time. Noah and Kody have been friends since kindergarten and even before then they knew each other. Their mothers had been friends since middle school and decided that their children should be friends too. Luckily that worked out for them, cause now Noah and Kody are closer than their own mothers had been at their age.
The world outside the window comes to an agonizing halt as the passengers in the car gets propelled forwards, a lot of cursing involved.
“You godforsaken deer! Get out of the road!” Julie spits, slamming her hand on the horn and looking like a madwoman as she glared at the sopping wet animal in front of her car, that specific animal being a deer slipping on the wet pavement.
In a confused daze, Kody adjusts his seatbelt and looks over the dashboard and towards the deer, an unusual pit of discomfort growing in his stomach.
Past all the rain and swift windshield wipers, he can make out a figure on the asphalt in front of the car. He focuses a little harder and sees it, grimacing.
Its eyes are bugging out of its head and it let out an agonizingly long screech, muscles flexing and bleeding as it tries to propel itself onto its feet. Its neck is soaked in dark crimson and it’s slick beige fur covered in multiple gashes and scratches, looking fresh and deep.
The car lights illuminate each individual raindrop as it slams against the animal ruthlessly, also allowing full visual of the wounds it sustained from god knows what.
“Oh god! I saw its brain!” Bradley gasps from beside Kody, covering his face with his hands as if he could erase the grotesque visual in front of the car.
Kody would do the same, but he finds himself frozen in place, staring into the deer’s wincing clouded eyes.
It screams again, and thrusts its hind legs in desperation, struggling harder to get up.
“M-Mom! Don’t run it over-" Noah cries as Julie turns her steering wheel, a hand on the gear shift as she pulls into reverse after realizing waiting won’t do any good.
“I’m not, hun … ” Julie mutters, driving around the struggling deer without a care in the world, and Kody's eyes follow it until it vanishes into the distance, still lying on the pavement.
Kody lets out a breath he didn’t know he was holding, whispering a few choice words to himself and glancing over at Bradley who looks whiter than a sheet, looking ready to puke up the fast-food they all ingested about an hour before.
Bradley groans and adjusts his headphones back over his ears, tossing his head back against the seat and snapping his eyes shut, hands going to his stomach.
Silently, Kody goes back to staring out his window, going over the mental image he captured of the poor animal. It’s image tattooed on his mind.
Just by that singular deer ... he can just feel that something is going to happen.
-time skip; they arrived at the cabin about an hour later and got settled, putting things up and eating dinner before going to bed. This takes place the next day, 12 p.m.-
Large antlers, Crimson tainted eyes, and a large mouth full of miniature switchblade like teeth are what he remembers from his dream: cold waters had pushed against his body in an effort to drag him with the threatening current but was all being stopped by the leathery hands wrapping around his windpipe.
Even in the dream, it felt real to Kody, like he was actually in water like he was actually being assaulted by ... whatever in God's name that was.
Hours later - Kody, Noah and Bradley are walking towards the lake. the one place he doesn’t want to go to after having that dream. The particles of moist but dry dirt sinking between Kody’s bare toes makes him feel sick, and the blistering sun hovering over the trees doesn’t help much, only burning his skin and making him sweat profusely. The three of them smell of sunscreen and water trunks, giving Kody a weak nostalgia of the time he went to the beach with his mom on his 6th birthday. It was a fun day, and hopefully, Kody can forget his dream and make today just like that one.
Kody wipes a bead of sweat off his brow with the back of his hand and glances around, the trail to the lake meekly being shielded by the tall trees, their leaves not covering lump-sums of ground which annoys Kody, for only what he wants is nice cool shade.
Once the three reach the dock, they’re all sweating and looking at the lake greedily yet nervously. The lake ... it’s pitch black- having no reflection of the sun whatsoever. To Kody, the lake looks no different than yesterday- it looks like tar. He thinks back to the creature he saw in his dream and his stomach churns.
“Crap ... ” Bradley heaves and glances at Noah and Kody, who both look unsure. “What? Never seen a lake before?”
“Not one as black as this one ... maybe it’s tar? Sewage?” Noah offers.
“No way. If it was sewage then it’d stink and everything would die around it!” Bradley insists and glances at Kody. “Am I right?”
Kody glances away from the water and shifts his vision towards Bradley. “Hm- oh ... I don’t know?”
“We should just go bac-“ Noah gets cut off.
“Why are we even questioning? It’s like ... 90 degrees out and there’s a big cool lake in front of us- you know what ... Maybe we should take a swim to find out!” Bradley grins and Kody shakes his head wildly.
“No ... I’m not swimming in that.” Real or not, after that dream Kodys not swimming in that lake- and it’s just a gut instinct. No mentally sane person would swim in a pitch-black lake. What monsters- what tedious creatures are lurking inside those dense waters? Kody doesn’t wanna find out.
“Don’t force him!” Noah utters and Bradley scoffs.
“He wants to!” Kody opens his mouth to protest but gets cut off by hands shoving him off the dock and into the icy blackness of the lake. Once his feet go airborne, he flails around before hitting the waters.
It splashes around Kody, enveloping him in cold blackness that makes his heart jump and adrenaline pulse through his tense body. He surfaces and coughs, gasping for air with eyes closed. He reaches blindly for the doc and lets out a struggled breath.
“Oh my god— Brad!” Noah growls and all Kody can hear is the stumble of feet and the heavy splash of water that rocks Kody against the dock. It follows a yelp and another splash. Kody realizes the two have fallen into the water, and he quickly glances over.
Noah gasps and pats his face for his glasses and sighs relief as he feels them before taking them off and blinking. A look of anger resides on his face as he turns to face the surfacing blonde beside him.
“You’re lucky I didn’t lose these!” Noah waves them in Bradley’s face and Bradley grabs them, pulling them out of his hand.
“Hey!” Noah shovels his hand in Brad’s face, reaching up for the glasses, but Bradley holds them higher, grinning.
“Chill! I’m setting them on the dock.” Bradley brushes Noah off like a small bug and sets them on the edge.
Noah frowns and rolls his eyes before glancing at Kody. “ ... You ok?”
Is he okay? What is okay? Kody’s mind buzzes, still processing being shoved into the waters of his nightmares. “Oh— y-yeah I’m fine.” Kody stutters and offers a small unsure smile, and Noah returns it, nodding a ‘sure’ nod, swimming over to him.
“ANYWAYS ... ” Noah clears his throat. “Brad’s rude-” Noah complains and looks back at Bradley who is chuckling quietly to himself. “-And really ugly. How does he love nature after what it did to him?”
Bradley snaps his head over to them once he hears that, Kody and Noah both chuckling. “Look who’s talking! You’re a ginger!”
The three of them bicker and toss some water at each other, which soon turns into childish play; racing, seeing who can stay underwater the longest, who makes the biggest wave.
All the fun stops though when a small splash makes Kody turn his head. Noah’s glasses that once stayed plastered seemingly firmly on the edge of the dock are now sinking into the dark abyss of the water.
“No!” Noah cries and shoves Kody aside, making Kody gasp and release his hold on the dock. He regains his balance, bouncing in place and watching Noah dig at the water helplessly. Noah’s bottom lip quivers and he turns to look at Bradley in anger.
“You … - you! Grah!” Noah cries out and slaps his hand against the water in frustration, making Brad shrink back in a wince.
“Woah! Sorry-“ Brad gets cut off by Kody.
“Hm … ” Kody’s eyes flicker between the two. “I’ll get it!” Kody offers quickly and dives into the water.
The dream is completely out of his train of thought as he searches. Getting a yard deeper into the water he glances around in pain as the water stings against his eyes. He thrusts his body deeper into the black abyss, looking for an inanimate object at least somewhere in the water. He surprisingly spots something shining floating a few feet away from him and rushes forward, reaching for it. His Long locks of hair block his train of vision as he squints.
He pauses, hand coiling back in fear as two crimson orbs appear just behind the object which he recognized as Noah’s glasses. This is just like his dream- JUST like it. Splashing water, two glowing red orbs. He realizes this late as a large black hand reaches out for him.
His heart races as he turns just in time, making an effort of getting away by swimming upwards and towards the light. Fear strikes him as something grabs his ankle and yanks him backward with inhuman strength, sending pain shooting up his leg. He opens his mouth to scream out and swallows a mouthful of water, the underwater world around him flying by as he gets pulled deeper and deeper into the abyss of the unknown.
——
(END OF PART ONE)
