Payback on their mind as Tigers travel to St. Joe

October 20, 2017 – A year ago the Tigers football season ended on the 1-yard line of Alumni Stadium in St. Joseph, Mo.
Junior running back Corbyn Hutchings said he has thought over and over about that play in double overtime on the Tigers two-point attempt for the win.
“From now on nothing else matters but districts,” Hutchings said. “Every day it’s fourth and short. We have to continue to push hard. I would love another shot at Lafayette. I promise it won’t end the same way. I still think about it. I know what happened on that play and I will probably remember it the rest of my life.”
Now, one year later, the stars have aligned again to send Excelsior Springs to the north side of St. Joseph for a match up in the first round of the Class 4 District 8 tournament after the MSHSAA district seeding formula put the Tigers again as the No. 5 district seed after a 28-14 win against Pleasant Hill. Lafayette once again earned the four seed after a 14-12 loss to Maryville ended the Fighting Irish hopes of a Midland Empire Conference Championship, but earning a home district game. Had the margin been more than eight points the Tigers would have flipped and hosted this year’s match up.
“The two score difference puts us in the best we can do as far as district points go,” Tigers coach Mark Faubion said. “We did a good job of taking care of ourselves. Other people had to win and have points too and we couldn’t control that. So we wanted to get the points to give us the best case scenario. The main thing I was more concerned about winning the dang game than the points. We needed to catch some fire so we could close it out.”
