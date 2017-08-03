Benefit golf tournament next Friday

On Friday, August 11 a benefit golf tournament for the Just Vault Foundation will kick off a t 1 p.m., at Excelsior Springs Golf Course.

The tournament will help fund college scholarships for pole vaulters under the direction of Todd Cooper. Cooper runs the Just Vault training program just outside of Excelsior Springs and has seen countless athletes compete at the state level each year.

The Just Vault Foundation is a 501(c)3 and is hosting its third benefit golf tournament. The cost of the tournament is $75 per player and includes prizes, dinner and beverages in addition to the round of golf.

For more information or to sign up a team call 816-500-5447.

-Bryce Mereness

By admin • neal@ibits.biz

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!