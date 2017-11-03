Connect with us!

Biermann takes reins looking to build successful girls program

New girls basketball Coach J.D. Biermann addresses his team following their first day of official practice on Monday, Oct. 30. Biermann takes the reins of the team after three years as an assistant. (Photo by Bryce Mereness)

November 3, 2017 – Justin, maybe better known as “J.D.” Biermann is set to bring a new philosophy to the bench of the Tigers girls basketball team this season.

Biermann, who originally hails from Iowa, moved to Excelsior Springs with his wife Melissa, a special education teacher at Excelsior Springs Middle School, about a decade ago. Their two children are in fifth and sixth grade.

“It’s home to us now,” Biermann said.

Biermann, an assistant for the last three years with the team, has a full rebuilding task ahead of him after the team finished with a 1-24 record a season ago. However, Biermann says he has seen good things from his team through summer basketball camps and practice so far.

“We put in a lot of work this summer,” Biermann said. “It was great to see the commitment from this group. We’re very young, we have a couple of key seniors playing. We’re going to play hard and we’re going to be exciting.”

Read the complete story in the Friday, November 3 issue of The Standard.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

