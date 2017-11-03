Biermann takes reins looking to build successful girls program

November 3, 2017 – Justin, maybe better known as “J.D.” Biermann is set to bring a new philosophy to the bench of the Tigers girls basketball team this season.

Biermann, who originally hails from Iowa, moved to Excelsior Springs with his wife Melissa, a special education teacher at Excelsior Springs Middle School, about a decade ago. Their two children are in fifth and sixth grade.

“It’s home to us now,” Biermann said.

Biermann, an assistant for the last three years with the team, has a full rebuilding task ahead of him after the team finished with a 1-24 record a season ago. However, Biermann says he has seen good things from his team through summer basketball camps and practice so far.

“We put in a lot of work this summer,” Biermann said. “It was great to see the commitment from this group. We’re very young, we have a couple of key seniors playing. We’re going to play hard and we’re going to be exciting.”

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

