Buck making last preparations for state trip

October 13, 2017 – Tigers junior Emily Buck is hard at work even two weeks after the rest of her teammates closed out their tennis season.

Buck is preparing for her second straight trip to the Class 1 Missouri State Tennis Championships this weekend at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield, Missouri.

Buck finished in fourth last year in the singles bracket and will have much the same competition in her return trip. Buck said she came into the year with no expectations after her medal stand finish a year ago. Now that she has secured a berth in the state singles draw the pressure she’s putting on this tournament remains low.

“It’s nice, I took a long break after last year and it was cool to be able to get back into it and work hard and get back here,” Buck said.

Many people have helped her prepare for the fierce competition ahead. Tigers coach Richie Marsh and assistant Steve Dillinger have each taken swings with the junior. Friends from Excelsior Springs High School and schools in the area have also provided changes of pace for Buck with many different styles sure to take the court in southern Missouri.

“We’ve given her different looks,” Marsh said. “Everyone serves a little differently. Everyone put a little different pace and spin on the ball. We don’t know what kind of style she’ll run into at state so we’ve tried to give her different looks as the weeks have gone on.”

Now all that remains is to see how the draw plays out. Buck drew St. Pius X (Festus)’s Susana Wilson in the first round, she defeated her teammate in three sets in the Class 1 District 2 final. A win in that round would mean a match with either John Burrough’s Academy’s No. 2 player Kathryn Stengel or MICDS’s No. 1 player Caleigh McClain in the quarterfinals. A year ago Buck made the semifinals in a run that turned a few heads in Springfield.

Her fourth-place finish was the best in school history on either the boys or girls side.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

