Buck out in state quarterfinals

October 20, 2017 – Tigers junior Emily Buck did well to book her return trip to the Class 1 Missouri State Singles Draw last week in Springfield, Mo.

Buck, the fourth place finisher from 2016, didn’t have the draw smile on her facing a tough road to a return trip to the medal stand.

Buck won her first round of the tournament with ease, but faced the eventual state runner up in the second round. After falling to the consolation side of the bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 loss Buck was eliminated in the consolation quarterfinals, losing 6-0, 6-1.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

