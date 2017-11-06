Cheer repeats as 7th place finishers

November 3, 2017 – The Tigers cheer team beat two more teams this year but remained in seventh place at the 2017 Missouri State Cheer Coaches Association State Competition on Sunday, Oct. 29 in Columbia, Mo.

The team once again had no deductions but came in seventh place in the tough Class 3 cheerleading division. The team made just their second trip to state a year after beginning the process of qualifying. The team has made it to state on both attempts.

“This division is very competitive and full of amazing talent, including this squad,” Tigers coach Meranda LeFebvre said. Although the outcome is not what we had hoped for, our hearts are so full from an amazing weekend spent with our favorite people. Thank you to each and everyone of you that made the trip to support this amazing team. We are building something really great.”

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

