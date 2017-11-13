Class of ’18 comes out on top

November 10, 2017 – The Class of 2018 continued their run of dominance in efforts to raise money for the ESHS Junior-Senior Prom after winning the Powder Puff football game against the Class of 2019 last week.
The Class of 2018 is now 3-for-3 in the fundraising competitions in good fun after winning both the Powder Puff football game and powder buff volleyball match against the class of 2017 a year ago.
The games are a long-standing tradition at Excelsior Springs High School to raise money for prom with juniors and seniors battling it out in non-traditional sports, the girls playing football and the boys taking to the volleyball court later in the year.
The senior girls took this round of competition with a 14-0 score over the juniors.
The Class of 2018 will look to finish off the sweep after the new year on Tuesday, March 6 with the Powder Buff Volleyball game vs. the Class of 2019.
By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com
Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!