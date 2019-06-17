The Excelsior Springs Hospital hosted their annual golf tournament last Friday, drawing 75 golfers out to the Excelsior Springs Golf Course.
Jeanne Buckman said she wanted to thank all the sponsors. She said she also wanted to thank all the golfers who came out on what turned into a beautiful day.
“The new set-up at the golf course was amazing and everyone had a great experience,” she said. “Thanks to all those that supported our hospital, through sponsorships, players, gift donations and volunteering.”
Funds raised will be used to purchase a new much-needed anesthesia machine.
Buckman said the Excelsior Springs community always goes above and beyond in helping their neighbor.
“We are truly blessed,” she said.
CEO Kristen DeHart said this will be a year for growth for the hospital.
“Our legacy of providing excellent healthcare continues stronger than ever,” she said. “Because of the generosity of so many, we have been able to purchase needed equipment that supports our commitment to providing outstanding patient care right here, right where you need us to be. As our Hospital celebrates 115 years of service we will do everything possible to merit the confidence you have shown in us.”
Winners of the tournament included Bill Griffey, Bob Bartholomew, John Macken and Terri Irons, who took first in the A flight. The team of Carl Ledbetter, DO, Shawn Gillespie, Robert Shemwell, DPM and Mike Ezpell followed. Judy Rounkles, Blake Henderson, Megan Daley and Trent Godfrey took third place.
In the B-Flight, Becky Fisk, Art Fisk, Willa York and Jim York placed first; Jake Danneman, Greg Reynold, Deb Jarman and Deb Kimmel, second; and Ryan Franke, Jason Waggoner, Rob Shy and Travis Simonson, third.
The team of Scott Buckman, Jared Buckman, Jeff Buckman and Rich Soria placed first in the C-Flight, with Roger Gatlin, Dave Mingucci, Carl Thompkins and Steve Protzman, taking second. Geoff Schillare, Thom McCulloch, Randy Reed and Brandon Kubacina followed in third place.
Gary Schmidt earned longest drive for the men; Brennan Fagan, closest to the pin for the men; Deb Jarman, longest drive for the women; and Steve Bean won the putting contest.
Steve Bean, Rob Shy, Jeff Buckman won raffle prizes.
Foundation President W. Kent Powell said the Foundation board members wanted to thank those who participated in the tournament.
“You have helped to make this a wonderful place to provide quality care to our local citizens and surrounding community,” he said.
