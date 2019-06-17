Excelsior Springs Parks and Recreation Department hosted their third annual youth fishing day Saturday, June 8.
The ESPR partnered with the Missouri Department of Conservation to host the fishing day during the Missouri Conservation free fishing weekend. ESPR did this so parents without a fishing license could still fish with their children.
When kids arrived, ESPR entered them into a drawing and given a bag with goodies. In the bag included information booklets from the Missouri
Department of Conservation on fishing, a fish identification book, Dicks Sporting Goods coupons, stickers, pencils, fishing bobbers and a coloring book. The giveaway prizes included fishing poles, rods and reels and tackle boxes with supplies in them.
ESPR supplied free worms for the children to fish with during the event. They also gave the children grilled hotdogs, chips and bottled water.
ESPR said the event is good for the community because it gets kids and parents involved in the outdoors together. The events, and events like it, get people unplugged and out of the house.
Marick Lemon, aged 5, began attending the Youth Fishing Day with his grandpa when it began. Lemon said he likes the fishing day because he likes fishing outside with his grandpa.
“I’m excited to go fishing again,” Lemon said. “I like fishing because I like fish, and it’s fun to catch a fish. I like fish a lot. I like fishing books. They’re my favorite because it has fish in it.”
City staff stocked the lake with bass, catfish, crappie, bluegill and sun perch. They invite the community to enjoy catch and release fishing in the lake.
