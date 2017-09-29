Football back on the winning side; Tigers 5-1

September 29, 2017 – After the Tigers won the coin toss to open the game on Friday, Sept. 22 just one question remained; where would the team start the drive?
A mishandled squib kick pinned the Tigers deep, but one play later the visiting Tigers set the tone in a 33-21 win at Odessa High School.
“We have been practicing that all week,” Tigers coach Mark Faubion said. “We had seen on film that their safeties played so hard. Here they have been practicing our option all week, then boom, here’s the option, no it’s not, oh it’s too late. Peyton did a great job of setting it up and when someone is that wide open it becomes a harder pass the more wide open he is. They both did a great job.”
The play called for a play-action pass with senior Landon Seely running down the seam. Senior Peyton Soria hit Seely in stride and he raced to the end zone for a 90-yard touchdown.
“We knew what we wanted to come into the game and do,” Soria said. “We knew the safety was going to come down hard so we just took advantage. It gave us a lot of momentum.”
By Bryce Mereness
