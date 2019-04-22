The Excelsior Springs Boys' Golf Team played in the Missouri River Valley Conference tournament today where they took second place as a team.
Head Coach David Stalder said the team earned their second place finish shooting a 359.
Junior Marcus Cook placed fifth in the tournament, while junior Darius McIntosh placed eighth and freshman Ethan Edwards placed tenth. All three earned All-Conference honors.
