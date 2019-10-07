The Lady Tiger Golf team traveled to Warrensburg Monday to participate in the Missouri River Valley Conference Golf Tournament at Mules National Golf course.

Junior Hope Chappel came out victorious as the MRVC champion for the 2019 season. Chappel came into the conference tournament medaling in all of the matches to date.

After having a couple of rough weeks with her scoring, Chappel came out and shot a 88 to claim the individual conference championship. The second-place finisher from Odessa shot a 96 on the day.

“We really played our best golf all year with everyone scoring their low scores of the year,” Head Golf Coach David Stalder said.

The Lady Tigers finished third overall as a team, just two shots behind Odessa for second place and seven shots behind Richmond for first place.

Sophomore Kailey Sejkora finished one stroke from being all-conference, shooting a 107

Junior Amanda Pranke was 13th with a 112 and freshman Lainey Creason shot a season-best 119.

“They all played very well and we were so close to being first or second,” Stalder said. “We had a few bad holes, but the girls understand how saving strokes makes a big difference, but I couldn’t be more proud of the girls of their day at the conference match.”