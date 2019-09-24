On Thursday, Sept. 12, the Lady Tigers hosted the Lady Cardinals from Lawson in a packed house in the Excelsior Springs High School gymnasium.

The Lady Tigers started off hot as junior Natalie Frese served the Lady Tigers to a 7-1 lead before Lawson called a timeout to try to change the momentum of the game. That did not bring immediate success as the Lady Tigers scored two more times before a service error and two scores by the Lady Cards brought the score to 9-4 in favor of the Lady Tigers. A side out and kill by sophomore Kyli Crowley took the Lady Tiger lead to 11-5.

As the Lady Tigers seemed to be in control at this point, the Lady Cardinals did not lay down. Both teams would take advantage of offensive opportunities to attack and would split the next 17 points almost in half, with the Lady Tigers earning nine of those, bringing the score to 19-14 in favor of the Lady Tigers. The balanced scoring would continue back and forth between the two teams and with having the lead, it allowed the Lady Tigers to finish off game one 25-21 on a tip from Frese that the Lady Cardinals could not get a good touch on.

The second game of the night saw the opposite start from game one. This time the Lady Cardinals jumped out to a lead. With a 7-2 lead for the Lady Cardinals, Lady Tiger Head Volleyball Coach Terri Irons called a timeout to regroup her team. The timeout looked to work for the Lady Tigers as they slowing began to gain momentum and creep back into the game, point by point. Down 11-7, and huge kill by senior Morgan Schindler pulled the Lady Tigers to 12-10 with things looking to go in the right direction.

The Lady Tigers would pull to within one at 14-13, but service errors and mistakes would allow the Lady Cardinals to stretch that lead out to 17-13 where Irons would take another timeout to gather the Lady Tigers, once again. This timeout would shift the momentum back to the Lady Tigers once again. A back-row attack and kill by Schindler would pull the Lady Tigers to 17-14 and strong defense and a tip by Schindler would knot the score up 19-19. With the Lady Tigers taking control from there, tips by sophomore Rylie Stottlemyre and Christensen, a miscommunication by the Lady Cardinals and final service error by the Lady Cardinals would finish things up for a 25-20 game two and match win for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tiger volleyball team traveled to Cameron last Tuesday, Sept. 10, to take on the Dragons in a non-conference matchup. The Lady Tigers came away with straight-set wins by the scores of 25-17 and 25-22. Schindler led the Lady Tiger attack with ten kills, with sophomore Kyli Crowley adding five. Christensen added three kills of her own and senior Niyah Williams, junior Natalie Freese and Stottlemyre all chipped in two kills each. Freese helped control the offensive attack as she earned 21 assists on the night, allowing her teammates to attack. The Lady Tiger defense came up with 43 digs on the night, led by Schindler’s 13 and Frese’s 10.