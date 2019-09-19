The Tiger Cross-Country teams traveled to St. Louis for the Forrest Park Cross Country Invitational.
The invitational brought in schools of various sizes from across Missouri and Illinois and divided the girls’ race into three different divisions based on the sizes of the schools. The morning started with the girls taking off to run their respective 5k. The Lady Tigers finished the race in 12th place in the White Division with a total time of 2:01:45 among all of them. Sophomore Jacey Brewer led the Lady Tigers on the course, finishing 17th overall with a time of 22:20.7. Junior Zacalen Lohman became the second Lady Tiger to cross the finish line with a time of 23:53.8, putting her in 47th overall position. Sophomore Macey Chaney came in next for the Lady Tigers with a time of 22:49.9 for a 70th place finish. Lacey Miller finished in 80th overall place for the Lady Tigers in a personal best time of 25:10.1. Sophomore Ava Ishmael rounded out the Lady Tiger runners. She came in with a time 25:30.3, finishing in 87th place.
The Tiger boys race started around 9:45 a.m. with another three divisions based on school size. Competing in the White Division, as well, the Tiger boys finished in 11th place overall with a combined time of 1:38:50, a 19:58 average time. Senior Michael Rebello came in first place of the White Division as he crossed the finish line with a time of 16:42.3. He finished 41 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher from St. Francis Borgia High School. Freshman Gavin Wilmes crossed the finish line next for the Tigers with a time of 19:48.8, a personal best for him, for a 59th overall place. Sophomore Tyler Rumore became the third Tiger to come across the line, finishing in 67th place with a time of 20:00.5. Junior Rudy DeLeon followed in next when he came in with a time of 20:28.2 for 85th place. Freshman Matthew Rebello rounded out the Tiger running line up with a time of 22:52.1 for the day.
(0) comments
