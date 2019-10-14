The Lady Tiger volleyball program helped their coach reach a milestone last week with their win at St. Joseph Benton.

When the Lady Tigers scored their last point of the night to win 2-1 over the Cardinals it gave Head Volleyball Coach Terri Irons her 200th career victory as the head volleyball coach at Excelsior Springs. Irons began her tenure as the head volleyball coach in the fall of 2007 after collecting 152 wins, including a state championship, in nine seasons as the head softball coach for Excelsior Springs. In her time as a head volleyball coach, she led the Lady Tigers to two district championships and two twenty win seasons.

“I feel like the people of this community celebrated all the successes of my teams and supported us when things have been tough,” Irons said. “It sounds cliche but I really am so proud to be a Tiger.”

Lady Tigers compete in busy week

The Lady Tiger volleyball team served up another busy week of action as they played three matches during the week and traveled to the Grandview Tournament Saturday.

Monday night the Lady Tigers took the road and went to St. Joseph to play the Benton Cardinals. In an exciting night of action, the Tigers dropped a back and forth matchup in set number one by the score of 25-23. The second set of the night went back and forth, with the Lady Tigers coming out on top by the score of 25-20. In the third and final set of the night, the Lady Tigers came away with the match victory with a 25-20 set win. Senior Morgan Schinder led the offensive attack with 16 kills, along with junior Natalie Frese’s 29 assists.

The Lady Tiger defense played well with four different players in the double digits with digs. Schindler led the way with 15 digs, to go along with junior Madison Krier’s 13, senior Avrie Christiansen’s 11 and Frese’s 10. The Lady Tigers served at a 88.9% rate on the night while collecting seven aces on the evening. Crowley collected three aces, senior Aubrey Burton earned one and Schindler and Frese each added one.

On Tuesday night, the Lady Tigers got back into Missouri River Valley Conference action while hosting the Harrisonville Wildcats. Both teams came ready to battle as sets one and two on the night were full of back and forth action. Neither squads could make runs to put the other team away. When it looked as if one side was gaining momentum the other side of the net would make a great play bring things back to their side of the net.

During set one, the Lady Tigers created just enough mistakes by the Wildcats to grab a 25-22 win to go ahead 1-0 on the night. Set number two saw both teams creating attacks and forcing mistakes, but once again, nobody could come up with a run to pull away.

The Lady Tiger strong attack took the lead but could not hold on and a late run by the Wildcats enabled them to take set number two by the score of 26-24.

In the third set of the night, the Wildcats gained control early. Every time the Lady Tigers came close, the Wildcats would find ways to stop any potential momentum and cruise their way to a final set win of 25-17 and take away the match victory.

On Thursday night, the Lady Tigers traveled to Pleasant Hill to take on the Chicks. The Chicks completed a two-set sweep of the Lady Tigers by the scores of 25-21 and 25-20 to win the MRVC matchup.

In the Grandview Tournament, the Lady Tigers went 0-2-1 on the day. They opened up splitting with North Kansas City by the scores of 25-19 and 22-25. The Lady Tigers fell in both sets to St. Pius X in the second set, 25-22 and 25-16. In the final set of the day, the Lady Tigers fell to Raymore-Peculiar in both sets by the scores of 25-16 and 25-15.