The Lady Tiger tennis team traveled to Warrensburg and St. Joseph Benton last week. The Lady Tigers dropped all of their matches to Warrensburg and fell to the score of 9-0. The Lady Tigers came away with 14 games on the night but could not come away with a match victory.
The number five spot occupied by Senior Abigail Parks fell by the score of 8-3. Junior Sadie Moore dropped her match in the number four spot by the score of 8-2. The top three positions of senior Rebekah Harness, sophomore Amanda Mayfield and junior Elizabeth Casey fell by the score of 8-0.
In doubles action, the number one position of Harness and Mayfield dropped their match by the score of 8-2. Casey and Parks fell in the number two position by the same score and the number three doubles position of Moore and Como fell by the score of 8-1.
While at Benton, the Lady Tigers won one match, as they fell by the score of 8-1. The Lady Tigers played their most successful night of the year so far as they accumulated 24 games during the match. Kaylie Como came away with the first match victory for the Lady Tigers this season as she beat her opponent by the score of 8-5. The number one position of Harness and number three position of Casey fell 8-0. Mayfield and Moore fell in the number two and four positions by the score of 8-4, while Parks fell 8-3.
In doubles action, the number one spot of Harness and Mayfield lost 8-2 and the number two spot of Casey and Parks fell by the same score. The number three spot of Moore and Como dropped their match 8-1.
"It was a tough week for the lady netters,” Head Tennis Coach Richie Marsh said. “We did get our first singles win of the year versus Benton, but overall the girls need to be better prepared on each point."
