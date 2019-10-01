The Lady Tiger volleyball team traveled to Maryville last week to take on a potential district opponent in the Spoofhounds.

The Lady Tigers opened up the first set taking advantage of errors made by the Spoofhounds allowing Excelsior to set up attacks to put themselves on the positive side of the scoreboard. At the last serve of set number one, the Lady Tigers led 1-0 on the night with a 25-15 set one win.

The second set of the night saw both teams going back and forth with attacks and errors. Both teams took advantage of miscues and set themselves up to put points on the board in a battle of who would make the least mistakes. Unfortunately, for the Lady Tigers, they couldn’t make the adjustments they needed and fell in set two of the night, 25-21.

The third set of the night saw the Spoofhounds take control of the match and cruised to a 25-10 victory and a 2-1 match win.

“Maryville did a good job of making adjustments in the second and third sets to take us out of our game,” Head Volleyball Coach Terri Irons said. “We got into a serve receive rotation that we really struggled with and couldn’t get the ball under control to run some good offensive sets like we did in set one.”

Senior Morgan Schindler led the offense with seven kills on the night. Junior Natalie Frese led the team with 14 assists. The Lady Tiger serve receive resulted in 11 errors on the night allowing for multiple Spoofhound runs. Junior Madison Krier led the defensive side with 13 digs to counter the Spoofhound attack. The Lady Tiger defense only came up with four blocks on the night with seniors Avrie Christansen and Niyah Williams getting two each.

“We learned a lot about ourselves last night. Now we have to grow from it,” Irons said.

The Lady Tigers kicked off the conference season with matches against Odessa and Oak Grove this week, with details on those matches to be included in upcoming issues of The Standard.