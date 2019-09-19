The Lady Tiger golf competed in the Lawson Tournament on Sept. 10 at Hidden Valley Golf Course. Fifteen teams brought a total of 65 golfers to the tournament with the Lady Tigers taking eighth place overall with a team total of 455. Junior Hope Chappel led the way for the Lady Tigers shooting a 91, good enough for a fifth-place overall finish.
“My driving has been a strong suit of mine and I have been depending on that to get me to the greens,” Chappel said. “Chipping is what I need to work on the most, both mentally and physically.” Sophomore Kailey Sejkora came in as the second Lady Tiger shooting a 119, tying her for 36th overall. Freshman Lainey Creason came in close behind with a 120 on the day. Junior Amanda Pranke rounded out the Lady Tiger squad shooting a 125.
The next night the Lady Tigers traveled to Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond to play nine holes against the Richmond Spartans. Chappel led all golfers in the evening with a score of 48. Sejkora shot a 59 on the day, followed by Creason at 61 and Pranke closely behind with a 62.
