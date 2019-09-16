After winning their first game of the season, the Lady Tiger softball team traveled to Platte County last Thursday to take on the Pirates.
The Lady Tigers dropped their first game of the year to the Pirates by the score of 8-4. Tigers got things started in the first inning when junior Emily Barrera singled and later scored when sophomore Mallory Millsap singled on a one-two count. Junior Mayce Barber drove in Millsap on a sacrifice fly to center and courtesy runner, senior Madison Moffett, scored on a double by sophomore Avory Moore.
After holding the Pirates scoreless in the bottom of the first, the Lady Tigers could not scratch any runs in the second inning, but the Pirates were able to get three runs across in the bottom half on a walk, two hits and an error by the Lady Tigers. The third inning saw both teams put a one spot on the board as the Lady Tigers scored when senior Caitlin Carder reached on an error and scored on senior Shelby Shroyer’s single to center, but that would be all the runs the Lady Tigers would muster of the night. The Pirates would go on to score a pair of runs in the fifth and sixth innings to top the Lady Tigers. Barber took the loss in the circle for Lady Tigers. She went six innings, allowing eight runs on 11 hits, striking out four and walking one. The Tigers earned six hits in the game.
Last Friday and Saturday night saw the Lady Tigers travel to Cameron for the annual Cameron Tournament. The Lady Tigers opened up pool play with a 12-3 win over the Lawson Cardinals Friday afternoon. The Lady Tigers exploded offensively with 12 runs on 16 hits in game one. Carder and Moore collected three hits while Barrera, senior Kenzie Kincaid and Pekarek had two hits each. Barrera added three RBIs while Carder, Kincaid and Pekarek knocked in two each. Senior Madi Cole went the distance in the circle for the Lady Tigers. She allowed three runs on 14 hits while striking out four Cardinal hitters.
Game two of the tournament saw the Lady Tigers taking on Platte Valley. The Lady Tigers scored early and often and came away with an 8-2 win to win their pool. The Lady Tigers banged out 19 hits in the game with seven different Lady Tigers having a multi-hit game. Moore, Moffett, and senior Kenzie Kincaid all collected three hits in the game. Shroyer, Barber and freshman Karli Shipman also collected a multi-hit game with two apiece. Carder drove in three runs on the day, with Shipman and Barber adding two each. Barber went the distance for the Lady Tigers. She went six innings, allowing two runs on ten hits and striking out four.
On Saturday morning, the Lady Tigers traveling back to Cameron to participate in bracket play. The Lady Tigers opened up bracket play against the Lathrop Mules. In a back and forth game throughout, the Lady Tigers scored in every inning and come out on top 8-5. Carder led the offense with four hits in the game to go along with 3 RBIs. Avory Moore added three hits and one RBI and Barrera, Millsap, Barber, Cole and Kincaid all added two hits apiece. Cole went the distance for the Lady Tigers, pitching six innings. She struck out five and allowed four earned runs.
Moving on to the semifinals, the Lady Tigers took on the St. Joseph Central Indians and fell by the score of 4-0. The Lady Tigers only mustered up five hits in the game, three coming off the bat of Shroyer. Central came up with two runs in the first and two in the third while collecting ten hits off of starting pitcher Barber. She went all six innings, striking out seven while only allowing two earned runs.
In the final game of the tournament, the Lady Tigers took on the Mid-Buchanon Dragons in the third-place game. The Lady Tigers came away victorious with a score of 3-1 and brought home third place. Barrera and Carder led the team in hits with two each with Carder driving in two runs. Millsap drove in the third run for the Lady Tigers with a sacrifice fly. Barber picked up the win for the Lady Tigers as she went seven innings, only allowing two hits and one run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.