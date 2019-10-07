The Lady Tiger volleyball team opened up the first week of Missouri River Valley Conference play with a split with Odessa and Oak Grove.

The conference opener would have the Lady Tigers traveling to Odessa to take on the Bulldogs in a best of three match. The home team Bulldogs came out aggressive and on the attack taking the first set by the score of 25-18. Head Volleyball Coach Terri Irons used the time in between sets to regroup her ladies and send them back out for a second set win by the score of 25-20. The third and final set of the match would have the Bulldogs taking control once again, pulling away with a 25-16 set win to take away a 2-1 match victory over the Lady Tigers.

Odessa outhit the Lady Tigers with 24 kills to the Lady Tigers’ 21 on the night. Sophomore Kyli Crowly led the Lady Tigers with seven kills on the night, followed by Morgan Schindler’s six. Junior Natalie Frese helped out the offensive attack with her 19 assists on the evening. Schindler and junior Madison Krier led the Lady Tiger defense with their 19 digs each. The blocking attack got six blocks on the night, with senior Avrie Christiansen getting five of those.

On Thursday night, the Lady Tigers hosted the Oak Grove Panthers in their MRVC home opener. In set number one on the night, the Lady Tigers began hot on the attack jumping out early and often and building a lead and cruising to a 25-12 win to take a 1-0 lead in the match. In the second set of the night, the Panthers came out regenerated and ready to play as they battled back and forth with the Lady Tigers on their way to a 25-17 win to tie up the match at one apiece. In the third and deciding set, the Lady Tigers came out and took control early and attacked their way to a 25-11 set win and match victory.

Schindler and Crowley played great games at the net with 15 and 12 kills on the night. Frese had a great night setting up her teammates with 38 assists on the evening. Krier led the defense with 16 digs, while Schindler and Christansen each added 14.

Following the week the Lady Tiger volleyball team stood at 9-3 on the year and even up at 1-1 in the conference.