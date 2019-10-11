The eighth-grade volleyball team hosted the Lawson Cardinals last Wednesday night in a back and forth match up.
The Lady Cardinals started off the first set on a roll, scoring the first nine points of the set on aggressive serving and ball control. The Lady Tiger eighth graders struggled early with serve receive but began to control the ball to battle their way back into the set.
The Lady Tigers settled into the set with great serving and passing to pull even at 19-19. However, a serve into the net gave Lawson a 20-19 lead and control on their way to a 25-22 set victory.
The second set of the night started on a more positive note as the Lady Tigers started off strong and take an early 7-4 lead on a balanced attack. The momentum quickly changed back towards the Lady Cardinals as they served their way to five straight points and a 9-7 lead. The action would continue to swing to both sides of the floor with as each team would be able to create offensive attacks and take advantage of defensive miscues.
The Lady Tigers would gain momentum and a 19-17 lead, but that would be the end of their momentum for the night. Multiple service-receive errors and back to back aces for the Lady Cardinals would put an end to the second set and the match as the Lady Cardinals would win set two 25-20 and take the match 2-0.
Last Saturday the Lady Tigers traveled to Lawson to participate in the Lawson Middle School Tournament. The day started off with the Lady Tigers competing in pool play against Smithville, University Academy Charter School and Carrollton. The Lady Tigers lost the first two matches of the day 2-0 to Smithville and University Academy before taking two from Carrollton to finish third in the pool. Taking third put them up against Cameron in the first round of bracket play where they took the first to sets for a match win.
The second round of bracket put the Lady Tigers back up against Smithville where they avenged the previous loss by beating the Warriors in two sets. Moving on to the championship match the Lady Tigers topped the hometown Lady Cardinals to bring home first place for the day.
