Throughout the Excelsior Springs High School fall season, Standard readers have voted for each week’s player of the week.
To cap out the season, The Standard will open a Player of the Season vote Friday at noon. Voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 25 at noon.
Standard staff contacted each head coach and asked for nominations.
This season’s Player of the Season will be announced in the November 29 issue of The Excelsior Springs Standard.
Player of the 2019 fall season
Throughout the Excelsior Springs High School fall season, Standard readers have voted for each week’s player of the week. To cap out the season, The Standard will open a Player of the Season vote Friday at noon. Voting will conclude Monday, Nov. 25 at noon. This season’s Player of the Season will be announced in the November 29 issue of The Excelsior Springs Standard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.