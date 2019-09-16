The Tiger soccer team traveled to Staley High School last week to claim the Winnetonka soccer tournament with victories over Ruskin, Fort Osage and William Chrisman.

In game one of the season, the Tigers took on the Ruskin Eagles and came away with a 3-0 victory. The Tiger defense helped senior goalkeeper Michael Linnenberger pick up his first shutout of the season for the Tigers.

“This shutout goes to our backline of Nolan Greim, (senior Jonathan) Cline, (sophomore) Ethan Edwards, Matthew Smith and Blake Rhine,” Head Soccer Coach Zac Ganzer said. “Our young guys look very comfortable and played within themselves. Our older guys lead by example and with relentless heart.”

Senior Diego Zapata started off the scoring for the Tigers, assisted by seniors Lake Yelton and Jaxon Pitts. Yelton took advantage of a Ruskin turnover and score an unassisted goal. A second goal by Zapata with an assist again going to Pitts finished up the Tiger scoring.

The Tigers faced the Fort Osage Indians in game two on Wednesday.

“We had an unorganized first half, but we had a strong desire to correct it in the second half,” Ganzer said.

During the game, Linnenburger picked up his second shutout of the season.

The championship game of the tournament pitted the Tigers against the William Chrisman Bears on Thursday night. In a tale of two halves, the Tigers took control early in the first half as Yelton scored in the 11th minute with assists going to Linnenburger and Zapata, to give the Tigers the lead. In the 27th minute, Zapata found the back of the net for his fourth goal of the tournament with Yelton assisting on the goal. Later, Edwards kicked one away from the grasps of the Bear goalie in the 25th minute after receiving the assist from Zapata. The Tiger scoring ended there in the first 40 minutes of play.

The final 40 minutes turned into a different story for the Tigers.

“We came out with the gameplan that we were going to save our legs a little bit in the first half,” Ganzer said. “The second half we weren’t able to have very good possessions and we were fighting it the entire second half.”

The Bears capitalized on Tiger mistakes in the 13th and 15th minutes and scored goals to cut the Tiger lead to 3-2 with just over 25 minutes to play in the second half.

“Our goal for the year has been to max out and max out whatever you have left,” Ganzer said. “We knew we would be physically and mentally exhausted, but we had to make sure the process was perfect and mentally it was.”

That process worked for the final 25 minutes of the game as the Tiger defense fended off multiple Bear attacks and hold on to a 3-2 victory to capture the Winnetonka Tournament championship.