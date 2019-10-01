The Lady Tiger tennis team ran into one of the top teams in the Northland last Thursday night when St. Pius X came to town.

“I was proud of our girls’ efforts though,” Head Tennis Coach Richie Marsh said. “We knew they were very good, but we played hard until the very end.”

Each of the ladies put themselves in positions to work their way into long rallies, but came up short on the scoreboard. Sophomore Kaylie Como, the only Lady Tiger able to get on the board in singles play, lost by the score of 8-1 in the sixth position. Junior Elizabeth Casey fell by injury forfeit. Senior Rebekah Harness, sophomore Amanda Mayfield, junior Sadie Moore and senior Abigail Parks all fell by the score of 8-0. The Lady Tigers’ number one doubles team of Harness and Mayfield found a little bit of success but still fell by the score of 8-2. No. two doubles team of Casey and Parks and number three doubles of Moore and Como fell 8-0.

“The girls continue to work hard in practice and are taking strides in the right direction,” Marsh said.