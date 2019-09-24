With another busy week full of games, Tiger soccer hosted Harrisonville in a Missouri River Valley Conference matchup on Tuesday and hosted a home soccer tournament Friday and Saturday.

In the opening game of the week, the Tigers fell to Harrisonville by a score of 2-1. Harrisonville scored quickly within the first minutes of the match and again early in the second half to take a 2-0 lead on the Tigers. Senior Diego Zapata would put the Tigers on the board with an unassisted goal at the 21:46 mark to bring the Tigers within reach.

Head Soccer Coach Zac Ganzer said the team needed more players to max out their potential during the game.

“It wasn’t a bad effort, but we know there is more out there and we need to have the energy and urgency to get the 50-50 balls,” he said. “The crowd support we had tonight was great. It was great looking up and seeing everyone here to support us.”

The Tigers showed up with the energy Ganzer spoke about after Tuesday night’s loss and jumped out to an early lead against Maryville Spoofhounds in the Excelsior Springs Tournament. Zapata continued to find the back of the net with six consecutive goals and Sophomore Ethan Edwards added his second goal of the season to finish off the scoring for the Tigers as they came away with a 7-2 win over the Spoofhounds.

Seniors Jonathan Cline and Zayden Whitmore earned two assists while junior Matthew Smith chipped in with an assist for the Zapata goals.

In the second game of the tournament, the Tigers took on Guadalupe Centers Charter School. This game found the Tigers falling behind early and not being able to find ways to compete well during the match.

With the Tigers facing a 3-1 deficit at the end of the first half, the Tigers hoped they would be able to work their way back into the game. Guadalupe attacked the back of the net six more times in the second half and not allowing the Tigers to score. Zapata scored the only goal of the game, resulting in a 9-1 loss against Guadalupe.

Zapata finished the week with eight goals, with a total of 12 goals total for the season.