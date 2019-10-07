The Lady Tiger tennis team hosted their annual tournament last Wednesday with seven other schools coming to the courts for an all-day affair. The Lady Tiger netters came away with a sixth-place finish on the day behind Kearney, Chillicothe, Odessa, Richmond and Carrollton. Cameron and Winnetonka finished behind the Lady Tigers. Senior Rebekah Harness went 1-3 in the number one singles position on the day, defeating her opponent from Carrollton while dropping her sets to Chillicothe, Cameron and Richmond. Junior Sadie Moore also went 1-3 on the day, dropping sets to Chillicothe, Cameron and Richmond and topping Carrollton.
The number one doubles team of sophomore Amanda Mayfield and junior Lizzy Casey went 1-3 on the day, dropping sets to Chillicothe, Carrollton and Winnetonka, but beating Cameron. The number two singles team of senior Abbie Parks and sophomore Kaylie Como went 2-2 on the day, topping Carrollton and Cameron while losing to Chillicothe and Winnetonka. The number three doubles team of freshman Emma Kern and sophomore Sara Gomez went 1-3 on the day, beating Cameron while falling to Chillicothe, Carrollton and Richmond.
