Excelsior Springs had to protect what the boys’ varsity soccer coach called “the most dangerous lead in soccer” Tuesday.

Building a two-goal lead early in the second half, Excelsior Springs held on for a 2-1 road win over Oak Grove. The win, coming less than two weeks after a 3-0 home win over the Panthers, put the Tigers at 9-3 overall entering their non-conference meeting Thursday with visiting Benton of St. Joseph.

“I was really proud of the boys – the way we just kind of gutted out the last … 10, 15 minutes there,” Head Soccer Coach Zac Ganzer said.

Through the first half, the Missouri River Valley Conference meeting seemed destined to go to overtime, maybe even a shootout. Unofficially, both teams took four shots during the goalless half, with Oak Grove putting two shots on goal to Excelsior Springs’ one.

“(We) actually controlled the half, I thought – that we clearly won the half,” Oak Grove coach Zach Herzig said. “But obviously, we weren’t winning on the scoreboard.”

Senior Diego Zapata broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute by finishing a ball played over the top by senior Skyler Kester.

“I knew it was going to be a good ball. … I’m just glad that Diego was able to put it in,” Kester said.

Oak Grove fans wanted an offside call to nullify the goal. Kester, however, was confident Zapata was onside.

“After I hit the ball, then he … ran (and made) his play,” he said.

Zapata made it 2-0 Excelsior Springs by finishing a through pass in the 55th minute.

“Offsides wasn’t called (on the first goal) and one of our guys kept him onside (for the second goal) – and that was it, right there,” Herzig said. “That’s the two goals that won the game.”

After those two goals, Gael Perez finished a short shot in the 77th minute to spoil Excelsior Springs’ bid for a shutout.

“It took us a little bit – almost the whole game – to play our game; and the last 10 minutes or so, we started kind of waking up,” Herzig said. “And we finally put one in the back of the net, but it was just a little too late.”

The Tigers “did a pretty good job” of protecting their lead, said senior goalkeeper Michael Linnenburger, who finished with four saves. But they made some “minor mistakes,” he acknowledged. For one, they “could’ve cleared the ball” out of the back quicker than they did.

“That’s how they got that goal on us,” Linnenburger said.

Linnenburger also blamed himself for allowing the goal.

“I misread it,” he said. “I should’ve … (come) out.”

Ganzer considered the goal the result of “a tough set of circumstances.”

“I’m sure Mikey will tell you he’ll want that back. … (There are) so many things that let him (Perez) get that shot off, but it’s frustrating he sees that go in,” Ganzer said. “But … like I said, really gutsy effort by our guys.”

The junior varsity game ended 1-1.