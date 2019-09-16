The Lady Tiger volleyball team started off great to begin the 2019 campaign.

The volleyball team opened the regular season by hosting the Savannah Savages on Sept. 4 and came out on top 2-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-29). The Lady Tigers then traveled to St. Joseph Lafayette the next night to top the Irish 2-1 (25-18, 21-25, 26-24). They finished off the week at the Harrisonville tournament where they won their pool by beating Lexington 2-0, Fort Osage 2-0, Holden 2-0 and Harrisonville 2-0 on before losing in the Gold Bracket semifinals to Lutheran (KC) 2-1 (25-18, 21-25, 21-25).

The match against Savannah was one of runs by both teams. The Lady Tigers jumped out early on the Savages, causing them to take a timeout with the Lady Tigers up 13-9. The momentum continued the way of the Lady Tigers a service error swung to it over to the Savages. With the Lady Tigers clinging to a 23-19 lead, senior Morgan Schindler came up with a huge block on a kill attempt and finished game one off with a kill from the set of junior Madison Krier.

The second game of the night started off very similar to game one with the Lady Tigers jumping out to a quick 8-2 lead, led by balanced passing and attacking. After a Savannah timeout and Lady Tiger service error, the Savages went on an attack of their own, tying the score up at eight before Head Volleyball Coach Terri Irons called a timeout for the Lady Tigers. Unfortunately, this timeout did not stop the momentum of the Savages as they would go on score nine out the next twelve points to take a 17-11 advantage before their own service error. Both teams would go on to trade short runs until the Lady Tigers called another time out with the Savannah lead at 23-20. Three serves later the Savages would take game two by the score of 25-21.

The excitement of the night would continue in game three as both teams were ready to continue to take their turn making runs in this deciding game of the match. Each team took their turn at forcing mistakes in their aggressive attacks on the defense across the net from them. Fortunately for the Lady Tigers, their attacks created more mistakes for the Savages. The Tigers’ defense came up with crucial digs and blocks to give them the 25-19 game and match win.

Senior Morgan Schindler led the Lady Tigers offensively with her 10 kills and seven aces. Senior Avrie Chrisitansen added five kills on the night, with sophomore Kyli Crowley’s four kills and one ace. Junior Natalie Freese set up the Lady Tigers for 22 of their 24 kills. Freese also hit two aces on the night.

Crowley’s 12 digs led the Lady Tiger defense, along with Schindler’s 11 digs and two blocks. Christiansen led the Lady Tigers in blocks with her four.

“That is a good team that we struggled with this summer in our league,” Irons said. “We had a big block attack combo in the third set by Avrie where she scored the point on a touch and kill that was a huge turning point for us in game three.”

On Thursday night, the Lady Tigers traveled to Lafayette High School in St. Joseph to take on the Irish. The Lady Tigers came out swinging as they collected 27 kills on the night, led by Schindler’s eight kills to go along with Crowley’s six kills. Christiansen contributed to the cause with five kills. Freese helped set up the Lady Tiger attack with 25 assists on the night from the setter’s position. The defense fended off the Irish attack with 66 digs, led by Krier’s 16, Crowley’s 15 and Christiansen’s 14. The defense helped out with nine total blocks on the evening, led by Christiansen’s four and Schindler’s three.

The Lady Tigers finished week one of the season with a record of 6-1 including a third place finish at the Harrisonville Tournament.