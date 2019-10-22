The Lady Tiger volleyball team went 1-1 last week in Missouri River Valley Conference play by taking a match from Warrensburg and dropping one to Odessa.

The Lady Tigers used a consistent balanced attack to top Warrensburg in two sets by the scores of 25-18 and 25-16. The offense attack earned 24 kills on the night, led by senior Morgan Schindler’s ten. Sophomore Kyli Crowley contributed with eight and senior Avrie Christiansen earned three. Senior Aubrey Burton aided the offensive attack with 22 assists on the night. The Lady Tiger defense played well accumulating 55 digs, led by Schindler’s 16. Crowley added 13 digs, junior Madison Krier chipped in with nine and Burton earned seven.

On Thursday night, the Lady Tigers hosting the undefeated Odessa Bulldogs. The two teams looked to go to battle in the first set as they both pounded away at the volleyball early on. The teams battled back and forth to a 10-10 tie until the Lady Tigers went on a four-point run to take a 14-10 lead. The Bulldogs fought back as they began to take advantage of Lady Tiger errors to tie it up 14-14.

The Lady Tigers jumped out again to a 17-14 lead, but the Bulldogs would fight their way back again and eventually tie it up at 20. The teams would trade points until the Lady Tigers would take a 24-22 lead, but that was all the points they would be able to score as Odessa would storm back to pick up a 26-24 set one win. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 9-1 lead in the second set and looked to run away with the set. However, the Lady Tigers did not quit and battled their way back to bring the set to close at 14-12. Both teams stayed aggressive and fought back and forth until the Lady Tigers tied it up at 20. The Bulldogs would take a 22-21 lead and pick up another point when they one a long aggressive volley to go ahead 23-21 and take the air out of the Lady Tigers. Odessa would go on to score the next two points to take the set 25-21 and the match 2-0.