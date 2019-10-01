Lake Yelton is back.

After being sidelined from boys varsity soccer for a few weeks because of Achilles tendon and ankle injuries suffered during the Winnetonka Tournament, the Excelsior Springs senior returned to action Tuesday against visiting Knob Noster. His recovery has been “slow,” he said.

“I’m working slowly,” senior Yelton said.

But Yelton worked fast enough Tuesday to notch a hat trick and lead the Tigers to a 6-1 Missouri River Valley Conference interdivisional win.

“The adrenaline was going,” he said. “I was pushing through.”

It was Yelton’s teammate senior Diego Zapata, however, who started the scoring by poking in a shot in the 14th minute.

“I don’t know who it (assist pass) was by, … but … (he) gave me a great ball,” Zapata said. “It was … a through ball and I … (saw) the goalie … (come) out, and I just knew that I could place it.”

Yelton then scored the first of his three goals by chasing down and finishing a through pass in the 28th minute to help the Tigers lead 2-0 at halftime.

“I feel like we were just kind of so-so in the first half – … nothing special,” Head Soccer Coach Zac Ganzer said. “We wanted to be better and focus on some little things – and I think we just got too complacent with where we were at.”

Panthers midfielder Carter Rhodehouse buried a low shot in the far corner of the net in the 49th minute to make it a one-goal game.

“Carter scores … (those kind of) goals all the time. … He’s just a hard charger that is able to get the ball downfield and then get a nice shot off,” said Knob Noster coach Chris Milby, who also credited senior midfielder Cisco Zacarias with sending Rhodehouse “a great ball” to set up the goal.

About midway through the second half, Excelsior Springs pulled away with three quick goals, with Yelton scoring the first two to secure his hat trick and senior Skyler Kester finishing a Zapata crossing pass for the other one.

“It was great to have somebody like Lake, who’s been hurt the last several games, … come in, really, and step up big for us there with just his energy,” Ganzer said.

Zapata finished a breakaway opportunity in the 79th minute for Excelsior Springs’ final goal.

“It took me 20 tries, but … I got another through ball,” he said. “It was great, and the keeper came out really far that time. … I just … took a touch to the other side. He missed, and then, I just touched it in.”

Zapata’s goal helped cap a performance that Yelton called “good” overall.

“Not much talking, but (the) first touches and passes … (were) spot-on great,” Yelton said.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 6-2 entering Thursday’s home and the MRVC meeting with Oak Grove.