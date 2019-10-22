Before the varsity boys soccer season started, folks wondered what caliber of club Excelsior Springs would have.

With Tuesday’s 6-1 road win over Warrensburg, senior Diego Zapata and his teammates showed how good they could be, he said.

“We find a way to grind it out (each game),” Zapata said. “And that’s how we’ve been successful this year so far.”

Communication helped Excelsior Springs grind out Tuesday’s win, according to Zapata.

“We had parts where we talked – and that’s when we dominated the game and made it look … very easy,” he said.

Zapata dominated the scoring in the Missouri River Valley Conference win with three goals, including two penalty kicks. His other contributions included setting up Excelsior Springs’ first goal with a shot that ping-ponged back into play for senior Lake Yelton to finish in the 18th minute.

Zapata made the first of his penalty kicks in the 38th minute following a handball call inside Warrensburg’s 18-yard box. He made his second in the 40th minute after a foul in the box to help Excelsior Springs take a 3-0 halftime lead.

Penalty kicks are “actually very difficult” to make, Zapata admitted. To improve his chances of making them, he practices them “quite often,” he said. He also makes sure he has the right attitude when he takes a p.k.

“If you’re very confident, you’re most likely going to make it,” Zapata said.

Zapata finished his hat trick with a goal in the 50th minute. Senior forward Patrick Partee scored in the 51st minute for Warrensburg’s only goal.

“That was the only … (time) that we were actually following a play and … it resulted in a goal,” Warrensburg coach Bryan Olivas said.

Freshman Zach Dimes answered for Excelsior Springs by finishing a header in the 52nd minute, set up by a header from Zapata.

“For somebody like Zach to come in and win a header – the smallest guy on the field against a big, physical team – says a lot about how … (badly) he wanted it,” Excelsior Springs coach Zac Ganser said.

Yelton buried a p.k. in the 65th minute to finish the bout. To Olivas, Yelton’s p.k. and Zapata’s second p.k. resulted from poor marking by Warrensburg.

“They were clear p.k.’s – the second and the third one. … The guy just ran by us. … We didn’t do a good job … (of) stepping (in) and holding him down,” he said.

Excelsior Springs improved to 11-3 overall entering a conference meeting with Harrisonville Thursday at Harrisonville. Warrensburg dropped to 4-13-1 overall entering a conference meeting with Pleasant Hill Thursday at Pleasant Hill.

Warrensburg won the junior varsity game 2-1.