Shutout streak over, Tigers still eyeing history

September 15, 2017 – After 168 minutes and 12 seconds of game action the Tigers looked up for the first time to see points on the opponent’s side of the scoreboard. The three and a half game of shutout made history dating back until 1965 when the Tigers last pitched three shutouts.
“We’re going to look on this one,” Tigers coach Mark Faubion said. “They played very hard and they played very well when they needed to play well, Richmond did.We can definitely play better, we just have to not shoot ourselves in the foot during the game and in crucial times and yardages.”
However, despite losing the season shutout there is still more history on the horizon.
Read the full story in the Friday, September 15, issue of The Standard.
By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com
Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!