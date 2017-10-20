Soccer team clicking as districts approach

October 20, 2017 – The Tigers soccer team faces a stiff challenge to end their regular season before districts.

After a loss to Oak Park on Tuesday, Oct. 17 Tigers coach Zac Ganzer implored the team to finish the season on a high note.

Oak Park won 3-0 after the Tigers missed several chances to tie the game down only 1-0. The Northmen added two insurance goals as Excelsior Springs devoted more players to push for a goal.

“We have to understand what caliber team we are,” Ganzer said. “We’re a great team, phenomenal team. We have to show up every day. We can’t just expect to walk on the field and have people respect us, we have to earn that. We didn’t do it tonight and we missed the opportunity. That team is a good team, maybe even better than us, but when you have an opportunity when they weren’t playing well you have to put your foot on the gas and take it to them.”

Read the entire story in the Friday, October 20, issue of The Standard.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

