Softball wins home tournament

September 29, 2017 – For the first time in recent memory the Tigers softball team gathered behind home plate on Saturday, Sept. 23 at Miracle Field for a group photo with a championship plaque.

The Tigers dominated on the day outscoring their round-robin opponents, Grandview, North Kansas City and Lawson, by a combined score of 26-1.

“That was big for our program to go back to back in tournaments,” Tigers coach Dustin Danner said. “We haven’t beaten Lawson since I have been a part of the program and I’m not sure the last time we won the home tournament, but it’s been a while.

It was the culmination of a long week for the Tigers who played the three games on Saturday with just nine players after four players walked off the team before Thursday’s win against Grain Valley. One injury would have forced a creative defensive alignment for the Tigers and a free out each time through the lineup.

“I was a little more nervous than usual because the fact that I wanted the girls to do well,” Danner said. “If anyone got hurt we were in a lot of trouble. I’m proud of the girls and the way they fought and fought. They didn’t take injury into consideration in the way they played. They played hard all day long and that allowed them to win in dominant fashion.”

Read the full story in the Friday, September 29, issue of The Standard.

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!