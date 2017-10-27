Tigers 1-yard short in district competition

October 27, 2017 – The southern end zone at Alumni Stadium in St. Joseph has proven to be the place of misery for the Tigers football team.
For the second straight year a failed two-point conversion, this one with 33 seconds left in regulation, came up short of the southern goal line, allowing St. Joseph Lafayette to squeak by 35-34 in the opening round of the Class 4 District 8 Tournament.
“That end zone haunts me,” Tigers coach Mark Faubion said.
The Tigers had a big hill to climb 11 minutes and 27 seconds earlier entering the fourth quarter down 35-14. The defense had done little to inspire confidence with just one Irish punt in the first three quarters. However, the defense stood up to the task in the fourth quarter and didn’t allow a score to give the Tigers a chance.
Senior quarterback Peyton Soria scored three times in the quarter, including on the first play, breaking the school record for points scored in a season (179). Soria finished with 25 rushing touchdowns on the year, two off of the school record set by Brock Smith, who previously held the school record with points with 176. He also eclipsed 1,200 yards on the ground, the eighth most yards in program history.
However, Soria needed one more yard to send the Tigers through to the district semifinal against Kearney.
“We had some guys that are warriors coming over and begging to go for two, it’s hard to turn them down,” Faubion said. “There wasn’t a thought there. The way we grinded for the score. We had a good feeling. We had momentum taking us into that play. We just have to go get 3 yards. With Peyton back there I would take him to gain 3 yards most of the time.”
By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com
