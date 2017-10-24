Tigers boys second at MRVC meet

October 20, 2017 – The Tigers look in prime position for district after another strong showing, this time at the Missouri River Valley Conference Championships help Wednesday, Oct. 18 in Richmond.

The second place finish was a bit of a surprise for the team, edging out Class 4 Grain Valley by two points in the final team standings, bringing home another plaque for the season.

I’m happy for the boys with them earning their third plaque of the season in a race with some merit,” Tigers coach Brian Smarker said. “I don’t believe any of them expected to earn a team plaque, though, so they were surprised after edging out Grain Valley by two points.”

The Tigers finished with 72 team points, two better than the Eagles, but well behind team champion Pleasant Hill who finished with 23.

Sophomore Michael Rebello was the top Tigers finisher in third place, coming in 17 minutes, 53.3 seconds. Teammate and senior Noah Birkeness nearly stole the third-place finish at the line with a 17:53.7 finish. The top Tigers runners came in 30 seconds behind Champion Landon Fatino of Pleasant Hill. Birkeness and Rebello were the lone All-MRVC performers, given to the top 10 finishers after sophomore Liam Greim and junior Cordell Allenbrand finished 18th and 19th, respectively (20:09.4, 20:09.9). Sophomore Zane Lohman rounded out the team score with a 28th place finish (21:56.0).

On the girls side the Tigers competed as a team for the first time this season. Smarker usually split the grouping up based on times into varsity and junior varsity races. With no JV conference race Smarker had a full compliment to earn a team score, finishing fourth out of four qualifying teams. Freshman Paetyn Howard was the top finisher in 11th place, just missing out on a medal and all-conference designation. Howard missed the medals by about 7 seconds (24:16.8)

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

Get ALL the local news. Click here and subscribe to our online e-Editions!