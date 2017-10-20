Tigers burst of energy not enough for district title

October 20, 2017 – For long stretches of the Class 3 District 15 championship game Excelsior Springs played right with St. Pius X, but hot stretches from the Warriors buried the Tigers in a 25-16, 25-21 loss at Smithville High School.

Upset was on the minds of the Tigers, who lost their second straight district championship game to the Warriors who claimed their ninth straight district title.

In the first set the Tigers trailed by as many as five points but a good rally tied the score at 13-all. After a Warriors time out to regroup St. Pius got hot from the service line and rolled to a 12-3 run to finish the first set.

“They have a dynamic attack,” Tigers Coach Irons said. “They can hit from all spots on the net. If we can’t get a block up to slow it down it’s a challenge for us. They were in a good spot in the service rotation when they needed to be. It was great to see the team make a run and have an opportunity. I wish we could have sustained it and finished because I think that energy would have taken us to a tough third set. But, they’re a good team, hard to beat.”

By Bryce Mereness • bryce@esstandard.com

